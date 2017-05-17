Behnk wins TJ, LJ to qualify for state track meet

BASSETT — Elgin Public-Pope John will be sending just one athlete to the Nebras-ka State Track & Field Cham-pionships this week in Omaha.

And, if only one can go, why not send one of the very best. Junior Lydia Behnk, competing at the D-6 District Track Meet held at Rock County High School Wednesday, qualified in two events, winning both the triple jump and long jump to punch her ticket to state!

What makes it even more special is she can claim a “double-double.” She won the same two events last year on her way to state.

She won the triple jump, leaping 34’7” on her second jump of the preliminary round. In the long jump, Behnk went 16’0.5” to place first.

While she may have been the only state qualifier, the Wolfpack track team competed very well. After five events, they led the girls’ team standings. At the end of the day the Wolfpack tied for third with Stuart. North Central won the girls team title with 116 points followed by Clearwater-Orchard 101, EPPJ and Stuart 63, St. Mary’s 61, Ewing 50, Boyd County 38, CWC 20 and Cody-Kilgore 14. In the boys team race, North Central won with 128 points followed by Boyd County 117, CWC 91, Stuart 70, Clearwater-Orchard 48, St. Mary’s 32, Cody-Kilgore 18, EPPJ 12 and Ewing 7.

District results were:

Girls

Pole vault — 1. Kendra Kozisek, St. Mary’s, 9’6”; 3. Calli Krebs, EPPJ, 7’; 4. Haley Zegers, EPPJ, 6’6”

High jump — 1. Rachel Stewart, North Central, 5’2”; 5. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 4’8”

Long jump — 1. Lydia Behnk, EPPJ, 16’0.5”; 6. Haley Zegers, EPPJ, 14’1.25”

Shot put — 1. Jaycee Fleming, North Central, 39’3”

Discus — 1. Jaycee Fleming, North Central, 117’11”; 6. Grace Henn, EPPJ, 93’6”

Triple jump — 1. Lydia Behnk, EPPJ, 34’7”; 4. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 33’1”

100 meter dash — 1. Elise Magwire, Boyd County, 12.8 seconds

200 meter dash — 1. Harlee Fischer, Stuart, 27.1 seconds; 6. Paige Meis, EPPJ, 29.87

400 meter dash — 1. Harlee Fischer, Stuart, 58.9 seconds; 4. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 1:05.95

800 meter run — 1, Kylie Thiele, Clearwater/Orchard, 2:24.2

1600 meter run — 1. Chloe Cozad, North Central, 5:43.4; 3. Anna Heilhecker, EPPJ, 6:07.70

3200 meter run — 1. Chloe Cozad, North Central, 12:40.5

100 meter hurdles — 1. Rachel Stewart, North Central, 15.9 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Rachel Stewart, North Central, 48.7 seconds; 5. Elizabeth Selting, EPPJ, 55.31

400 meter relay — 1. Stuart, 52.8 seconds; 5. EPPJ (Lydia Behnk, Kayce Kallhoff, Baylee Wemhoff, Paige Meis), 56.71

1600 meter relay — 1. Stuart, 4:17.6; 5. EPPJ (Kaylee Martinsen, Allyson Wemhoff, Baylee Wemhoff, Lydia Behnk), 4:35.22

3200 meter relay — 1. North Central, 10:33.1; 2. EPPJ (Baylee Wemhoff, Allyson Wemhoff, Heather Bauer, Anna Heilhecker), 11:09.1

Boys

Pole vault — 1. Connor Croxen, CWC, 12’0”

High jump — 1. Caleb Rihanek, Boyd County, 6’2”

Long jump — 1. Caleb Rihanek, Boyd County, 20’3.25”

Triple jump — 1. Griffin Smith, North Central, 41’11”

Shot put — 1. Trevor Klabenes, CWC, 46’1.5”

Discus — 1. Walker Shaw, North Central, 126’0”

100 meter dash — 1. Franklin Fessler, Stuart, 11.2 seconds \200 meter dash — 1. Wyatt Paxton, Stuart, 24.0 seconds

400 meter dash — 1, Wyatt Paxton, Stuart, 52.2 seconds

800 meter run — 1. Blake Ahlers, Boyd County, 2:01.6; 6. Kyle Schumacher, EPPJ, 2:22.17

1600 meter run — 1. Blake Ahlers, Boyd County, 4:51.4

3200 meter run — 1. Blake Ahlers, Boyd County, 10:46.4; 5. Adam Dreger, EPPJ, 12:06.94

110 meter hurdles — 1. Colton Munger, North Central, 16.3 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Ethan Reed, Boyd County, 44.5 seconds

400 meter relay — 1. Stuart, 46.1 seconds

1600 meter relay — 1. CWC, 3:37.4; 6. EPPJ (Kyle Schumacher, Ashton Evans, Cameron Nielsen, Noah Knievel), 4:13.8.

3200 meter relay — 1. North Central, 8:57.8; 2. EPPJ (Kyle Schumacher, Cameron Nielsen, R.J. Lierman & Noah Knievel), 9:32.58.