Behnk, Martinsen medal at NEN Classic

NORFOLK — The “Best of the Best” were summoned to Norfolk Thursday.

The Wolfpack colors of red and black stood out in one event at the Northeast Nebraska Track & Field Classic — the triple jump.

Senior Lydia Behnk and junior Kaylee Martinsen earned spots in the event based on their performances so far this season.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the competition got underway and the Wolfpack duo didn’t disappoint parents and fans in attendance.

Behnk turned in her best performance of the season so far, leaping 34’0.25”. The effort was good enough to place fifth in the event.

Martinsen, making her first appearance at the track classic, placed sixth with a leap of 32’4.5”. Winning the event was Taya Beller of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. She blew away the competition with a leap of 37’4.5”. Placing second was Kylie Hammer of Wayne at 36’6” followed by Renee Brummels of Battle Creek, 34’7.25”; and Belle Harms, Hartington-Newcastle, 34’2”.

Behnk and Martinsen then teamed up with Paige Meis and Haley Zegers to compete in the 1600 meter relay, finishing eighth.