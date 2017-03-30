Behnk Leads EPS Speech Medalists At State

On Friday, five EPS Speech Team members competed in the State Speech Championships at UNK. All five members were double entered, and three of the four events broke finals.

Lydia Behnk earned the D2 gold medal in Entertainment Speaking.

The OID of Kenny Bush, Taya Voborny, Zoey Bergman, Lydia Behnk and Hunter Reestman placed third in the state in D2.

The Duet of Kenny Bush and Hunter Reestman also brought home medals, placing 7th overall.

The Duet of Zoey Bergman and Taya Voborny narrowly missed finals and earned a Superior Rating on the day.

As a team, the group placed 8th out of 41 teams.

