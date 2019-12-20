Beckman leads EPPJ’pin parade at Sargent

ENT — Seven matches, seven pins.

Freshman Carter Beckman stayed undefeated Friday, winning the 106-pound division at the Twin Loup Invitational.

Coach Trey Rossman’s team consisted of four wrestlers on Friday as senior Luke Henn continues to recover from an injury. Providing encouragement, Henn saw the future of Wolfpack wrestling in action. Beckman continues to improve. In each of his first three matches, he recorded pins in under one minute. Then, in the finals, Beckman pinned Neligh-Oakdale’s Carson Whitesel in 1:41 to earn his place atop the medal platform.

Seeing action at 120 pounds, freshman Cale Kinney recorded his first pin of the season, taking down Samuel King of Ravenna in 27 seconds. Then, in his last match of the day, Kinney lost a tough 11 to 10 decision to Jacob Corbett of Cambridge.

At 126 pounds, River Romej got his first victory of the season, pinning Devin Zerr of Minden in 3:43. Romej finished 1-2 at the tournament.

Back on the mats for the first time this season, 132-pound wrestler Norman Grothe had a tough draw. Braylan Rynearson of Broken Bow JV and Griffen Clausen of Neligh-Oakdale pinned the EPPJ sophomore, ending his day early.