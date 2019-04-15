Beckman family honored

Leonard and Ann Beckman Receive Roncalli Award from Pope John

The 33rd Annual Pope John Development Dinner was held Sunday evening, April 14th at Werner Hall in Petersburg.

Almost 200 tickets were sold for the event. Larry Shavlik served as Master of Ceremonies. The evening included a social hour; sit down dinner, silent and live auctions, and various raffles.

One of the highlights of the Development Banquet is the presentation of the Roncalli Award. This award is named after the school’s patron, Saint Pope John the XXIII who was born Angelo Giusseppe Roncalli.

This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in recognition of their long-term contribution to Pope John. Pope John President, Father Kevin Vogel presented this year’s award to Leonard and Ann Beckman of Elgin. They both have been actively involved in supporting Catholic education for many years.

Leonard and Ann are the parents of seven children, Steve, Kenny, JoAnn, Joe, Gary, Joyce and Jimmy, all who graduated from Pope John. They have had eleven grandchildren attend Pope John as well.

“For many years both Leonard and Ann have been a fixture at every type of school event. They’ve attended concerts, pancake breakfasts, soup suppers, and dinners. They always say yes when asked to purchase raffle tickets or support Pope John in any way. Now that Leonard is not physically able to attend these functions, his presence is very much missed.” said Father Vogel.

In addition, to being an avid Pope John supporter, Leonard has served on the Committee for the Continuation of Pope John and also helped make the pancake grill that is used for the many breakfasts the school hosts.

Ann has also graciously donated homemade items for the Pope John Development Dinner for many years. Her Angel Food Cake is known to bring top dollar!

“Leonard and Ann truly represent everything that the Roncalli Award is about, they have consistently given their time, talent and treasure to help Pope John succeed in educating our young people in the name of Christ.” said Father Vogel.

The evening concluded with a live auction conducted by John Temme.

