Beckman falls in OT in championship match at EPPJ Invite

ELGIN — Some of the best wrestlers in the state were in Elgin Saturday for the Elgin Public-Pope John Wrestling Invite. Twenty-one schools and more than 150 wrestlers filled St. Boniface Gymnasium for a full day of wrestling.

For the Wolfpack, freshman Carter Beckman continues to show why he’s one of the best in the 106-pound weight class. He came into the tournament ranked fourth in Class D.

He did not disappoint. He pinned his first opponent, then won a tough match 2 to 0 to advance to the finals to face Plainview’s Ashton Dane. Each wrestler had lost just once heading into the match and there was much anticipation. With less than 20 seconds remaining in the match, Beckman trailed 5-0. Beckman then wowed the crowd with a reversal and near-fall as the third period ended to tie the score at 5-all.

In overtime, Dane managed a take down to win the match 7 to 5.

The loss was Beckman’s first at 106 pounds, his other came at 113 pounds one week ago at Stanton.

Sophomore Norman Grothe also was forced into extra time in his match against Channing Ogden of West Holt. Tied six-all entering extra time, Grothe scored a take down to earn the victory, his second of the season.

Freshman Cale Kinney dropped both of his matches on the day, but still showed signs of improvement facing some of the area’s top wrestlers.