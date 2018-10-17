BCHC to offer self defense class in November

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has partnered with Boone Central Schools to offer a Women’s Self Defense Class on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Boone Central Commons Area.

This class will improve confidence and motivation by teaching practical, easily remembered self-defense techniques and street awareness as well as the “psychology of a guy” and social media and personal safety and security. The class will be taught by Aikido and Women’s Self Defense Instructors Claudia and Lloyd out of Omaha, and a meal will be served. Females ages 14 and older are invited to attend. The cost is $20.

Donations from Boone Central Schools, Boone County Health Center, Boone County Bank, Cornerstone Bank, Homestead Bank, and Shopko helped keep the cost of the class as low as possible for local women.

“Today’s world is so different than it was even five years ago,” said Community Health Coordinator Nicole Levander. “This class will be especially helpful for girls headed off to college or those planning to move to a larger city.”

One in four women is assaulted during their lifetime, stripping them of mental and physical health. This class can help prevent local women from becoming victims. Sign up before Nov. 12 by calling Nicole at the Health Center at 402-395-3165.