BCHC to hold Health Palooza June 14

A free pulled pork sandwich meal will be served at Boone County Health Center’s first ever Health Palooza this coming Thursday, June 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Albion park and the lot behind the clinic.

The pork was donated by Niewohner’s and the processing will be donated by the Albion Locker. Free kettle corn and popsicles will be served as well.

“The Health Palooza is going to be a huge, free event and all people in our seven-county service area are invited to attend,” said BCHC Marketing Director Aprill Murphy. “It’s nice to have local support as we put together this fun time for our patients.”

Eight clowns from Carson’s Cow Tippers Clown Alley out of Norfolk, NE will be onsite to make sure everyone has fun with glitter tattoos and balloon animals. Toddler Races from 5 to 6 p.m. are sure to put a smile on faces as well.

From 3 to 7 p.m. BCHC will give free entry to the Albion Family Aquatics Center. BCHC’s Primary Care Providers (PCP) will be hosting free games at the pool to add to the fun.

The Information Technology (IT) Department will give virtual tours with virtual reality glasses. The State Patrol will be onsite with their Ultra Cockpit Driving Simulator, which uses three computer screens for wide-angled viewing of the more than 200 realistic driving scenarios and exercises that test driving skills.

With the help of BCHC’s Maintenance Department, the Surgery Department has put together a life-sized Operation game. Giant Jenga and Plenko are sure to be a big hit as well. There will also be a giant, blow-up colon patients can walk through for fun and learning.

The Money Machine will give patients a chance to jump inside a wind tunnel and snag money and prizes before time runs out. And the Wheelchair Races will give everyone a chance to try their hand at steering a wheelchair around cones.

Two people will race at a time and the winner will get a free T-shirt.

Local fire departments will have a fire truck, an ambulance and the Jaws of Life onsite, and the State Patrol will have their Roll-Over Unit to show kids and adults what happens in a crash when seatbelts are not worn.

The Health Palooza is entirely free for all patients in BCHC’s seven-county service area of Antelope, Boone, Greeley, Nance, Western Madison, Western Platte, and Wheeler counties. All ages are welcome at this great, local event.