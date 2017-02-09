BCHC Announces Date For Annual Gala

ALBION — The 2017 Boone County Health Center Gala will be held Saturday March 18 at the Event Center in Albion starting at 5 p.m.

This year’s Gala will have a 1950’s-60’s theme. Guests will enjoy a diner-style meal and be entertained by Streetside, a 50’s-60’s a capella group. Poodle skirts and leather jackets will no-doubt be all the rage as guests are invited to dress in traditional 50’s-60’s style.

“This is a great opportunity for couples to enjoy a fun date night out, with a unique twist, right here in Albion,” said Foundation Director Aprill Murphy.

Funds raised at this year’s Gala will support the formation of a Certified Wound Care Team. Denee Kunzman, RN, WCC, is Wound Care Certified by the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy. Kunzman sees as many patients as possible, but the need for wound care in our service area is so great that many patients still have to drive to Columbus or Norfolk on a weekly basis for long-term treatment.

“A wound can range from a surgery incision to a severe burn or cut. Each wound is very different and requires individualized care,” explained Kunzman. “Having a team devoted to an expertise in wound care will ensure each wound can be properly treated close to home, improving our patients’ quality of life and saving them both time and money.”

Kunzman will be instrumental in forming the Certified Wound Care Team at Boone County Health Center, which will consist of medical provider, Dr. Kohl, along with other BCHC medical professionals.

“There are so many aspects that go into a wound healing: nutrition, treatment plans, dressings, and an interdisciplinary approach. Having a Certified Wound Care Team will allow us to provide top-of-the-line wound care for our patients.”

Tickets for the Gala are on sale now for $50 per person. Guests can reserve a table which seats eight for $450. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets soon, as only a limited number will be sold.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Foundation office at 402-395-3252 or from Foundation board members: Susan Kallhoff (Elgin), Greg Sander (St. Edward), Bob Diessner (Spalding), Connie Mescher (Albion), Wilma Rankin (Newman Grove), Tracy Yosten (Cedar Rapids), Julie Jarecke (Fullerton), Ken Kurtenbach (Lindsay).