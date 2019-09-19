Bazile Groundwater Demonstration Set For September 20

CREIGHTON, — Are you looking for another alternative when planting cover crops? Does the harvest season time-crunch limit your ability to fully capitalize on the long-term benefits of using cover crops? If you answered yes to either of those questions, you’ll want to attend the field demonstration on Friday, September 20th near Creighton.

The Bazile Groundwater Management Area (BGMA) project team, along with the Nebraska Department of Environment & Energy, have teamed up to demonstrate an additional seeding option for producers using a high-clearance applicator.

BGMA Extension Educator, Jeremy Milander, said, “With the high clearance applicator, cover crops can be planted before harvest and the seed to soil contact will improve germination success as compared to aerial seeding. It is hypothesized that the pre-harvest planting of cover crops will allow for earlier germination and growth, which ultimately means greater biomass production.” He added, “This early growth will help to armor the soil and the grower may also be able to improve germination by capitalizing on late season precipitation or crop irrigation events.”

The high-clearance applicator is equipped with a pneumatic seeding unit and in-the-row drop nozzles. This concept allows for the late-season application of seed into a standing crop; but will eliminate some of the seed loss or drift that can sometimes occur when applying cover crop seed using an aerial method.

Do you want to see it for yourself? The project team has secured 3 demonstration plots located within the Bazile Groundwater Management Area. Don’t miss the seeding demonstration on Friday, September 20th at 10:30 a.m. at the Jim Fuchtman farm, east of Creighton. Meet at Midwest Seed of Creighton at 53105 HWY 59. Stop by and watch the machine in action. Lunch will be served at Midwest Seed after the demonstration.

The other cooperating producers with demonstration plots are Albert Friedrich of Plainview, NE, and Garrett, Mark, and Scott Carpenter of Creighton, NE.

Cover crops prevent erosion, improve soil’s physical and biological properties, sequester excess nutrients, suppress weeds, improve the water infiltration and water-holding capacity, and break pest cycles along with various other benefits. Contact your local NRD office for more information.