Bash in the Burg to be July 27

The annual Bash in the Burg celebration in Petersburg will be held Saturday, July 27 along Main Street.

Activities will include a USA Boxing Event, a hole-in-one contest at the Petersburg Golf Course.

Evening activities will commence at 6 p.m. with the public sampling of Breads, BBQ, Wine, Brews and Concoctions. Awards will be handed out afterwards and the day will conclude with a street dance that night.