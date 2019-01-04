Barbara Ives

1933 — 2018

Barbara Ives, 85, of Littleton, Colorado, formerly of Elgin, Nebraska, and Norwalk, California passed away peacefully on December 24, 2018 in the Porter Adventist Hospice in Centennial, Colorado.

Born June 4, 1933 in St. Edward, Nebraska, Barbara was a wonderful, loving, and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was extremely generous with her affection, her wisdom, and was keenly sharp until her last days on earth.

Barbara loved travelling, gardening, embroidering, and most of all spending time with her loved ones.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Myrlan (Skip) Ives of Tilden, Nebraska, her parents, Joseph and Laura Kluthe of Elgin, Nebraska, brother Jerry Kluthe.

She is survived by her five children. Wayne Ives of Littleton, Colorado. Chris Ives (Nancy Ives) of San Antonio, Texas, Brenda Ives (Dale Strieter) of Rossmoor, California. Laura Ives of Littleton, Colorado, and Jerry Ives of Littleton, Colorado. Ten grandchildren, Sierra Stout, Shay Coburn, Peter Ives, Graham Ives, Christie Lawbaugh, Brendan Lawbaugh, Cady Kennedy, Addison Ives, Collier Ives, and Evan Ives.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 6853 South Prince St. Littleton, Colorado. 80120. On January 2 at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Colorado Center for the Blind, cocenter.org