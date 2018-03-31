Award bestowed to the late Sally Meis

Roncalli Award given to family in memory of Sally Meis

For many, many years, the interests of the Pope John school here in Elgin, were hers.

On Sunday night, at the 32nd Annual Pope John Development Dinner, the contributions of the late Sally Meis were recognized.

The highlight of the banquet is the presentation of the Roncalli Award. This award is named after the school’s patron, Saint Pope John the XXIII who was born Angelo Giusseppe Roncalli.

This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in recognition of their long-term contribution to Pope John.

President of Pope John XIII Central Catholic, Father Kevin Vogel noted, “For this year only, we’ve renamed the award to honor our special recipient. We will be awarding the “Pope John” Award to long-time Development Committee member and supporter, the late Sally Meis. As a long-term member of the Pope John Development Committee, Sally regularly made the suggestion that we change the name of the Roncalli Award to the Pope John Award…and tonight we will honor her wish.”

Sally passed away in January and left a lasting legacy as an outstanding supporter of Catholic education. She started the Pope John Endowment Fund in 1984 and served on that committee for over 31 years, retiring at the age of 94. She also served as Chairperson of the Pope John Development Committee for three years and worked every year as a member of that committee.

“Even last year, at the age of 96, you would find Sally here at the hall folding napkins for the tables and helping with last minute details for the Development Dinner,” stated Father Vogel.

In 2001, she received the first Pope John “Good Samaritan Award” for her dedication to Catholic education. Sally’s love for Pope John High School was evident in everything she did. She was a regular at Pope John events. Sally generously gave to the Pope John Endowment Fund each year in memory of her loved ones.

Today, the endowment fund plays a crucial role in Pope John’s annual operating budget. https://pjcrusaders.org/

Sally’s husband Leonard passed away in 1997, but she is survived by her two daughters, Sam Murray and Nancy Thiele, five grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Sally’s daughters accepted the award on her behalf.

Over 200 tickets were sold for the Sunday night’s event, held at Werner Hall in Petersburg.

Duane Childers served as Master of Ceremonies.

The evening included a social hour; sit down dinner, silent and live auctions, various raffles and an update on advancement activities.

The evening concluded with a live auction conducted by John Temme.