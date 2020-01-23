Avidano to read poems at AAAC event Sunday

The Albion Area Arts Council will present “Some Even Rhyme,” an afternoon of original poetry written and read by Mary Avidano of Elgin at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26th at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Albion.

Mary, who is pastor of the UCC/Congregational Church in Albion, the Akron Presbyterian Church and shares pastoral duties at First Presbyterian Church in Primrose, has had a number of poems published in Nebraska Life, Hidden Oak Poetry Journal, Harp-Strings Poetry Journal, and 5 X 5, an online journal. Four of her poems are included in The Untidy Season and her poem “City Lights” was featured in Ted Kooser’s syndicated column “American Life in Poetry” in December, 2014.

Mary’s first book of poetry, The Zebra’s Friend & Other Poems, was released in 2008 and her second poetry chapbook,

Babushka, was published by Finishing Line Press in 2018. In addition to her poetry, Mary published a memoir of her early life, titled In the House of I Am in 2014.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children with Arts Council members admitted free-of-charge.

Anyone having questions may contact Paul or Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727 or at arts2008@frontiernet.net.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Additional funding has been provided by the Boone County Visitors Promotion Fund.