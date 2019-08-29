NORFOLK — Memorial service for Audrey F. Campanile 96, of Norfolk, formerly of Neligh will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with Pastor Dale Pracht officiating.

Inurnment will be held at the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Ewing.

Audrey died Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Golden Living Center in Hartington, Nebraska.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

*****

Audrey Faye Campanile was born April 19, 1923, in Wheeler County to Frank and Dorothy (Harris) Kruntorad.

Survivors include her children, Diane Evans of Prescott, Ariz., Vincent Jochum of Margate, Fla., Garry (Jean) Jochum of Lincoln, Roger (Sue) Jochum of Roseburg, Ore., Debra Jochum of Lincoln, Becky (Doug) Dallman of Prairie Village, Kan., Toni Bamberry of Ocala, Fla., Sherri (Mark) Thompson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Ruby Kruntorad of Neligh; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouses, Vincent Jochum, Dale Hatch and Pete Campanile; her parents; a brother, Lyle Kruntorad; and sister Frances Bollwitt, Doris Rotert.

Recorded music will be “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings.”

