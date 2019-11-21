AT&T purchase Thunderhead wind energy

Invenergy, a leading privately-held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, announced last week it has entered into a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with AT&T for 300-megawatt (MW) Thunderhead Wind Energy Center currently under construction in Nebraska in Antelope and Wheeler Counties.

Wind turbines and other necessary equipment continues to be unloaded at a staging area located south of Neligh. According to an Invenergy press release, the project will deliver economic investment and jobs here in northeast Nebraska, and is part of AT&T’s renewable energy purchases, which will surpass 1.5 gigawatts of clean energy capacity.

Thunderhead will generate enough electricity to power more than 115,000 American homes every year.

In September, WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) announced its intention to invest in the project, securing an 80% interest in Thunderhead.

The project, scheduled to be operational by the end of 2020, will employ approximately 400 construction workers and will create about 12 full-time operations jobs when construction is complete.

“Invenergy is proud to contribute to AT&T’s renewable energy goals, and that our project has helped position the company as one of the largest corporate purchasers of renewable energy in the United States,” said Jim Shield, Invenergy EVP and Chief Commercial Officer.

“This agreement reflects the increasingly compelling value of clean energy for customers to meet their energy needs and sustainability targets.”

“AT&T is investing in renewable energy because it is good for our planet and our business,” said Joe Taylor, vice president of global infrastructure optimization and implementation, AT&T. “Our contract with Invenergy is part of our company-wide commitment to help address climate change and will deliver important benefits to our bottom line.”

Invenergy is helping commercial and industrial users reach their sustainability goals having contracted more than 3,000 megawatts of wind and solar capacity.