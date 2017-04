APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Lordemann Insurance

Name of Applicant: Eric P Lordemann

Address: 104 North 2nd ST, Elgin, NE 68636

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in Nebraska: 1981

General nature of business: Insurance Agency providing Property, Casualty, and Crop Insurance

Eric P Lordemann

Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative

PUBLISH: March 29, 2017

ZNEZ