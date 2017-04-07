Anthony J. Starman

1921 — 2017

Funeral services for Anthony J. Starman, 95, of Omaha, NE, were held Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Starman passed away on March 29, 2017 in Omaha.

Family received friends Friday evening, March 31, prior to a vigil service which was held at 7 p.m. at the chapel.

A Christian burial service was held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha.

Following the service, entombment was held at Calvary Mausoleum with military honors.

*****

Anthony J. Star-man was born on June 17, 1921 in Elgin, NE.

He was preceded in death by wife, Lois M. Starman; brother, Albert; sister, Clara.

He is survived by daughters, Karla Starman and Lynn Haugen (Terry); grandchildren: Ashleigh Hartman (Corey Miller), Emily Vest (Nick), and Tony Starman; great-granddaughter, Ellie Jean Vest; sister, Emma Voborny; bro-ther, Leo Starman; nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission in Omaha.

Arrangements by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Bel Air Chapel, 12100 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE 68144 (402) 391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com.