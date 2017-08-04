Antelope, Wheeler County Fairs to have busy weekend

The Antelope County Fair kicked off Tuesday and will run through Sunday, Aug. 6.

According to Dean Schrage, tickets remain on sale at Dean’s Market in Elgin for the Granger Smith concert which will be held Friday night, Aug. 4, in front of the grandstand in Neligh. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

Other ticket outlets across the county are C-Mart, Hi-Way Mart, Dusty’s, J-B Market, Thriftway Market, Casey’s, Cubby’s, The Antelope County News and The Neligh News & Leader.

Livestock Premium Auction

One of the biggest events at the fair, for businesses and others who support agriculture education, is the Seventh Annual Premium Auction.

Businesses and individuals who support agriculture education in Antelope County and surrounding counties are invited to “Purchase” the animals.

Exhibitors keep the animals so they can go on to compete in state and regional fairs. The money donated is given to the “seller” to use for expenses incurred with raising the animal or to help pay for future livestock projects.

All projects must be supervised by an FFA advisor or 4-H club leader.

The sale will take place in the livestock show ring on Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information about the sale, contact the following individuals: Alice Morrison (402) 843-8321, John Beckman (402) 843-6044, Chris Baum (402) 649-9875, Travis Rudloff (402) 640-7321 or Stuart Vaughen (402) 368-7782.

Wheeler County

Also underway this week is the Wheeler County Fair which will run from August 3-6. The 4-H Livestock Premium Auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m.