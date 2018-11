With nearly 57% of the county’s registered voters going to the polls, the unofficial results are in.

Unofficial results of Elgin-related contested races: County Commissioners District 5 – Tom Borer 300, incumbent LeRoy Kerkman 276; District 18 School Board (top 3 will serve) – incumbent Lisa Welding 347, Todd Heithoff 336, Ron Bode 270, Luke Hinkle 255 and Janet Koinzan 221. Ag Society – For 1199 Against 1104

View the results here. The “unofficial” results of all races in Antelope Co.