Antelope County part of State of Emergency

Antelope County Sheriff’s Office — Breaking News…..

The State Governor has issued a State of Emergency for Nebraska including Antelope County. Absolutely no travel is recommended on our county roads in Antelope County. Rural bus routes will not be running in Antelope County. The potential for heavy rain fall will only worsen these conditions as the day goes on. Please pay attention to our highways as they are becoming impassable in areas and are being closed. This is requested by the Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore and Road Superintendent Casey Dittrich. Updates will be given periodically throughout the day as conditions change.