Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 7th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the December 3rd and 10th, 2019 Commissioner Meetings & December 10th, 2019 Board of Equalization Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Monthly and Yearly Report. Sheriff Monthly Report, Treasurers Fund Balance Report, Treasurers Miscellaneous Fee Report, Clerk of the District Court Fee Report.

Zoning Administrator Report: Appointed member and alternate to Board of Adjustments. Approved Lot Split.

Approved two (2) access permits.

Approved OT/Compensator Time Resolution.

Authorized Clerk to advertise for Tilden North & South Bridge Projects.

Approved Tax Valuation Contract with changes.

Approved closing ½ mile of 847th Road and 1 mile of 848th Road in Elm Township.

Discussion on TransCanada haul route and map.

No action on ice sling follow-up.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

DEAN SMITH /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 15, 2020

