Antelope County Commissioners Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 17th, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda.

Approved 1% Board Approved Lid increase.

Approved adopting budget and appropriations and resolution.

Approved setting property tax request.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 25, 2019

