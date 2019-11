Antelope County Commissioners-Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 5th, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved minutes of October 1st, 2019 and October 8th, 2019 BOC Meeting and October 8th, 2019 BOE meeting.

Approved four (4) access permits, and tabled four (4) access permits.

Approved 51 underground permits, and tabled 2 underground permits.

Road Boss Report. Approved structure moving. Approved Site Improvements 2 & 5 for Thunderhead/Invenergy.

Discussed 846th Road and Highway 14. Invenergy/Thunderhead will work to improve.

Heard Zoning Administrator Report. Approved Administrative Plat. Zoning Permit Report was reviewed.

Approved Maximus cost analysis.

Approved rehire for Law Enforcement Center.

Treasurer presented Personal Property Distress Warrants.

Jail Inspections were performed in October.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

DEAN SMITH

Chairman

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 13, 2019

