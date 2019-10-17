Antelope County Board of Equalizations Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

October 8th, 2019

Three (3) tax roll corrections were approved.

Three (3) Motor Vehicle Exemptions were approved.

Approved 2019 Levies.

County 0.228438; Law Enforcement Center 0.017757 Agricultural Society 0.005838; Airport Authority 0.002627; ESU #8 0.013253. Rural Fire Districts: Brunswick 0.020000; Clearwater 0.020000; Elgin 0.008290; Neligh 0.020000; Oakdale 0.020000; Orchard 0.020000; Tilden 0.028401; School Districts: Neligh-Oakdale Total 0.951296, N-O General 0.931133; N-O Capital Purpose Undertaking 0.020163: Elgin Public School Total 0.304550; Nebraska Unified School District #1 Total 0.774440; General .662153; Special Building 0.020135; Verdigre Bond: 0.092152; Cities and Villages: Brunswick 0.449968; Clearwater 0.500000; Elgin 0.392471; Neligh 0.756198; Oakdale 1.204438; Orchard 0.569416; Royal: 0.500000.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

TOM BORER

Chairman

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 16, 2019