ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 8th, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Minutes of October 1st, 2019 tabled. Correspondence was reviewed. Committee reports.

September Fee Reports for Sheriff, Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer’s Fee Report and Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report, and Sheriff’s August Fee Report were reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Road Superintendent Report. Discussion of multiple road and bridge projects. Approved Pay Application for Theisen. Approved 1 access permit. Moved Thunderhead access/underground permits till November meeting.

Approved two (2) Road Improvements for Thunderhead.

Approved Promotional Grant Request

Approved payroll claims.

Approved vendor claims.

General: Antelope Co Court, ex 180.75; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex 66.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex 18.61; Appeara, ex 40.91; Applied Connective, ex 4164.99; Bear Graphics, ex 228.33; Black Hills Energy, ut 384.79; Bomgaars. ex 223.91; Dean Brown, ps 25.00; Carney Law, ex 3827.95; Casey’s, ex 409.52; Elgin City, ex 250.00; Neligh City, ut 4892.68; Clearfly Comm, ut 164.38; Consolidated Mgt, ex 471.40; Cubby’s, ex 1555.58; Das State, ex 575.68; Doerr & Klein, ex 1332.10; Dollar Store, ex 47.15; Dugan Forms, ex 3577.00; Dusty’s, ex 106.01; Eakes Office, ex 79.69; Egley, Fullner, Montag, ex 960.75; Election Systems, ex 1940.25; Elgin Appliance, ex 160.90; Elgin One Stop, ex 47.05; Elgin Review, ex 748.68; Elite Office Prod, ex 360.99; Fitzgerald, Vetter, ex 2,692.06; Frontier Comm, ut 2344.43; Great Plains Comm, ut 470.31; Tessa Hain, ex 157.93; Darrell Hamilton, ps 11.00; Hank Hartl, ex 84.00; Nadene Hughes, ps 14.00; Jack’s Uniforms, ex 273.75; Jonny Dodge, ex 83.50; Manatron, ex 15,411.13; Microfilm Imaging, ex 87.00; MIPS, ex 715.05; Moyer, Egley, ex 937.30; Kelly Mueller, ex 109.72; NACO, ex 375.00; Nebr Assessor Assn, ex 50.00; Nebr Health & Human, ex 379.00; NE State Bar Assn, ex 42.60; Neligh Library, ex 3494.00; Office Depot, ex 434.43; Old Mill Sales, ex 827.00; Donna Payne, ps 25.00; Pitney Bowes, ex 6131.90; Pitzer Digital, ex 494.54; Platte Co Court, ex 2.25; Region IV, ex 2808.00; Janice Ridder, ps 10.00; Royal One Stop, ex 53.00; Caroline Siems, ps 25.00; Wex Bank, ex 498.15; Brittany Spieker, ex 23.20; NE State Auditor, ex 19,921.13; Stealth Broadband, ut 83.20; Chuck Thiemann, ex 60.00; Total Fire Protection, ex 550.00; Unl Its Comm, ex 91.04; US Cellular, ut 352.48; Verizon Wireless, ut 80.00; Lisa Welding, ex 5.00; Bonita Welke, ps 22.00; Zee Medical, ex 49.65; Derek Zuhlke, ex 20.88; 319 Graphics, ex 153.16; 4-D Electronics, ex 629.99; Antelope Co Treasurer, ex 500,000.00; Madison Co Dist Court, ex 50.00; Madison Co Sheriff, ex 28.37; Ryan Stover, ex 150.00; James Egley, ex 100.00; Melaine Smith, ex 100.00.

General, Payroll: 98,362.88; AFLAC, ins 1002.77; Ameritas, ret 14,251.67; BC/BS, 67,896.32; Garnishment, 260.62; Colonial Life, ins 3.25; WH, 9263.70; Liberty National, ins 39.17; ST, 3930.91; Madison National, ins 98.95; NACO Vision, ins 557.41; SS, 19,833.88; Washington National, ins 680.92.

Road & Bridge: B’s Enterprises, ex 13,060.00; Backus Sand, ex 170.00; Bazile Aggregate, ex 22,714.32; Black Hills Energy, ut 209.41; Bomgaars, ex 693.08; Carquest, ex 386.74; Casey’s, ex 79.04; Tilden city, ex 68.14; Clearwater Mkt, ex 17.00; Cubby’s, ex 600.78; Dinkel Imp, ex 343.85; Dusty’s, ex 129.76; Elkhorn Public Power, ut 509.96; Emme Sand, ex 17,686.96; Farmer’s Pride, ex 24,008.28; Frontier Comm, ut 725.71; Great Plains Comm, ut 266.53; Green Line Equip, ex 279.64; Hinrichsen Sand, ex 7891.02; Jebro, ex 214,200.40; JEO, ex 290.25; Kayton Intl, ex 2000.00; Klabenes Const, ex 26,000.00; Knife River, ex 7532.75; Lawson Prod, ex 384.36; Matteo Sand, ex 14,235.78; Medical Enter, ex 35.00; Mitteis Gravel, ex 40,571.59; Mr S’s, ex 504.13; Power Plan, ex 2235.68; NE Dept Revenue, ex 5960.23; NE Public Power, ut 152.49; Neligh Auto, ex 451.57; NMC Exchange, ex 417.92; North Central Power, ut 157.57; NE NE Telephone, ut 98.30; Precision Rpr, ex 273.23; Quality Iron, 28.00; Razor Tracking, ex 750.00; RDO Truck, ex 796.71; Road Builders Mach, ex 8734.18; Road Groom Mfg, ex 2500.00; Rose Equip, ex 2520.35; Royal One Stop, ex 249.85; Rutjens Const, ex 5584.50; Ryan’s Truck, ex 1085.18; Sanne Service, ex 1484.31; Sapp Bro, ex 2238.59; Schroeder Land, ex 730..0; Wex Bank, ex 204.18; Spencer Quarries, ex 2476.22; Sta-Bilt Const, ex 79,475.00; Dennis Starman, ex 59.50; Stealth Broadband, ex 64.95; Tinsley Grain, ex 805.86; Brunswick Village, ut 46.50; Corner Service, ex 6.72.

Road & Bridge, Payroll: 72,156.30; AFLAC, ins 181.87; Ameritas, ret 9645.10; BC/BS, 30,538.38; Colonial Life, ins 18.00; Garnishment, 440.66; WH, 7018.79; 1st Concord, ins 373.11; Liberty National, ins 70.92; Madison National, ins 53.07; NACO Vision, ins 191.41; SS, 13,943.10; Washington National, ins 302.80.

Law Center Bond: BOKF, 435,107.50.

Visitor Promo Fund: Antelope Co Does Care, ex 300.00.

Reappraisal: Cobblestone Hotel, ex 360.00; Holiday Inn, ex 470.00.

Reg of Deeds: MIPS, ex 319.60.

Disaster Fund: Bygland Dirt, ex 14,503.75; Funk Const, ex 1400.00; JEO, ex 7231.25; Rose Valley, ex 5100.00; Douglas Sanne, ex 500.00; Theisen Const, ex 150,769.68,

Inheritance Fund: Antelope Co Treasurer, ex 160,000.00.

Law Enforcement Fund: Applied Connective Tech, ex 255.00; Casey’s, ex 16.36; Cash-Wa, ex 1066.65; Norfolk City, ex 1500.00; Culligan, ex 12.00; Faith Regional, ex 362.00; Hiland Dairy, ex 354.96; Justice Data, ex 4825.00; K & T Central, ex 550.00; Merit Mech, ex 152.00; Midwest Special Ser, ex 226.50; Nebraska Bean, ex 60.00; Platte Co Detention, ex 350.00; Pollard Pump, ex 460.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex 200.11; Wanek Phar, ex 476.36.

Commissary Fund: Applied Connective Tech, ex 1175.00; Bob Barker Co, ex 417.13; Cash-Wa, ex 323.87; Charm-Tex, ex 942.30; Cornhusker State Ind, ex 1646.00; Justice Data, ex 5440.00; Keefe Supply, ex 705.84.

Building Fund: Cash-Wa, ex 1379.98; O’Neill Pest Control, ex 85.00.

Approved County office inventories.

Approved township claims.

Met as a Board of Equalization.

Approved administrative plat.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 16, 2019

ZNEZ