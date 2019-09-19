Antelope County Audit Report

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Audit Report for Antelope County, audited by Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts is complete and on file at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, and is available for public inspection. The results of the audit disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other matters that required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards.

PUBLISH: September 11, 2019

