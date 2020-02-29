Antelope County Ag & Home Expo starts Tuesday

What began several years ago has now become a rite of March.

The Antelope County Ag & Home Expo will be held March 3-4 at the Antelope County Fairgrounds in Neligh.

There will be vendors, guest speakers, door prizes and over 55 booths for the public to browse through.

Doors will open Tuesday at 10 a.m. and stay open til 7 p.m. Guest speakers during the day will be:

11 a.m. — UNL Climatologist Al Dutcher discussing “Climatology Trends” — Sponsored by Two Rivers Irrigation

2 p.m. — Financial Advisor Brad Griffin will share his thoughts on maximizing Social Security, alternatives to Long-Term Care Insurance, creating guaranteed lifetime income, and estate equalization techniques — Sponsored by State Farm

On Wednesday, doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Guest speakers that day will be:

11 a.m. — UNL Extension Educator Glenice McClure sharing her thoughts on “What’s it costing you to produce?” — Sponsored by Heritage Bank

2 p.m. — Former State Senator/media mogul Mike Flood on “Northeast Nebraska Growing Together” — Sponsored by the Neligh Chamber of Commerce and Neligh Economic Development

On both days there will be pies and cinnamon rolls provided by the Neligh Senior Center. Also, a concession stand will be open for lunch and supper, provided by Sly’s Family Bar & Grill.

Sponsors for the expo this year are the Antelope County Ag Society and the Neligh Chamber of Commerce.