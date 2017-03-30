“Annie” Musical To Be Performed This Weekend

Practices are nearly completed and the time has come to take the stage.

The annual Pope John XXIII High Musical will be performed Friday and Saturday nights, March 31-April 1. Show times are 7:30 p.m. both evenings.

In the spring of 1968, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic presented its first musical: Oklahoma! This annual tradition is in its 50th year. This year’s musical will be “Annie.”

Heading up the cast, playing the title role of Annie is PJCC senior Jordan Mescher. The male lead in the production is Oliver Warbucks played by PJCC senior Brody Hupp.

The majority of high school students are involved in the production, either on stage or behind the scenes.

Based on the popular comic strip, the musical and score are written by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin. With popular songs like “Tomorrow” and “NYC,” the musical promises to entertain audiences of all age.

Tickets can be purchased from any cast member. They can also be purchased by contacting the school (402) 843-5325.