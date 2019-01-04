AMH Health Fair to be January 5th

This Saturday, Jan. 5, Antelope Memorial Hospital is sponsoring a health fair from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the American Legion in Neligh. Its theme is “Make Wellness Your Goal”. A variety of specials/screenings will be offered to the public.

Discounted lab specials will be provided from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. to include: #1) fasting labwork (hemogram, TSH, chemistry panel and lipid panel) – $40, #2) hemoglobin A1C – $15 and PSAs (for men) – $25, (*Please fast for 12 hours.) All lab testing is performed by certified medical scientists who are committed to providing accurate results.

An exciting new highlight at this year’s fair is Bryan Health’s mobile truck which will be on-site to offer cardiovascular screenings. Anyone is eligible to receive a screening for atrial fibrillation ($10) – the most common heart arrhythmia, affecting 2.7 million Americans. Other screenings will be offered for anyone over age 64 or over age 54 with certain personal risk factors or family history. They include screenings for the early detection of peripheral arterial disease – $20, plague deposits in the carotid arteries – $40 and/or an abdominal aorta aneurysm (4-hr. fast required) – $40. Appointments are limited. To schedule your appointment (required), call 402.887.6223 today.

The following AMH stations will be on-site for: blood pressures, glucose checks, cardiac and pulmonary rehab, diabetes education, farm safety, YourCareCommunity, CPR, safety, handwashing, weight loss (three options), respiratory therapy, home health, radiology, mammography, wellness (free body mass indexes and body fat percentages), surgery, public relations and dietary (fruit and healthy snack ideas).

Representatives will also be on-site from Neligh’s Eye Physicians, Wanek Pharmacy, Neligh Family Dentistry, Select Hearing Solutions, AMH Ambulance Service, Weight Watchers, Midwest Medical Transport, Bright Horizons, Nebraska State Patrol, Neligh Senior Center, Great Plains Quality Innovation Network, 719 Fitness Health Club, Workout World, Neligh Care and Rehab and Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging. Plus, the LifeNet helicopter will be parked outside for viewing (weather permitting).

Giveaways and prize drawings for a free mammogram, bone density scan, polo shirt, fold-up chair, 6-pack cooler or tote bag will also be available for attendees.