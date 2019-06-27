America’s favorite big top circus coming to Elgin

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Elgin Community Club and the Bank of Elgin, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Elgin on Thursday, July 25, 2019 to the Elgin Ball Field located at 401 Remington Street.

Now in its 33rd edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment.

Bring your friends and family out circus morning to watch as a familiar place in your town is transformed into a bustling Circus City. Activity swirls around the grounds as animals are unloaded, the Big Top is erected, and rigging is prepared for performances later in the day.

Enjoy the magic and tradition of the American Circus with your family and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Between 9:30 and 10 a.m. come watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the FREE Tour. This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, and interested community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family and includes a walking tour of the circus grounds.

Learn interesting facts about the performers, the history of the circus show and the different species of animals. In this presentation we will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of our animals receive.

In recent years the Tent Raising and Morning Tour has become a popular program for families and interested community members.

On circus day, performers bring the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute performance. This year’s lineup includes an All-Star group of performers and entertainers that include: Miss Simone and her breath taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie’s American Eskimo Escapades, Miss Georgia displaying flexability to the extreme and for the first time, the Wheel of Destiny & Tight Rope by The Perez Family. But, lets not forget our favorite performing Jungle Cats, Soloman, Delilah & Francis, presented by Trey Key, that will certainly have you on the edge of your seats!