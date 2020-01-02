Amended Notice of Organization — Behnk Realty & Ag Services, L.L.C.

AMENDED

NOTICE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

BEHNK REALTY & AG SERVICES, L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that BEHNK REALTY & AG SERVICES, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its designated office at 109 S. 2nd Street; P.O. Box 45, Elgin, NE 68636. The general nature of its business is to engage in the professional service of real estate broker, and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska. The company was organized and commenced on November 6, 2019 and the duration of existence of the Company will be perpetual, unless terminated sooner. The affairs of the limited liability company shall be conducted by its initial member and manager Otto LeRoy Behnk until such time as his successor or successors are elected pursuant to the Operating Agreement.

Registered Agent

Otto LeRoy Behnk

190 S 2nd Street

P.O. Box 45

Elgin, NE 68636

Shawn D. Beaudette

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette Law Office, L.L.P.

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

PUBLISH: December 25, 2019, January 1 & 8, 2020

