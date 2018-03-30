Alice D. Hansen

1946 — 2018

Alice Diane (Totten) Hansen, daughter of Monte and Mary Mechaley Totten of Elgin was born on Nov 2, 1946 and died at DeBeque, CO on March 15, 2018.

She married Stanley O. Hansen of Tilden, NE on March 10, 1966.

Alice is survived by her husband Stan and two children, Troy (Shanelle) Hansen and Trina (Sean) Warner and grandchildren Kandisse Hansen and Connor Warner. Other survivors are brothers David Totten and Robert (Nita) Totten, and sisters Carol (William) Eischeid, Barb Finn, and Laurie (Rex) Horn along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Totten and Michael Totten.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.