Eric and Jennifer Iler of Elgin are proud parents of a son, Alec Arnold Samuel Iler, born January 1, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He weighed nine pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth. He joins sisters Amanda and Abigail at home.

Grandparents are Leroy and Bev Becker of Elgin, and Dave Iler of Fergus Falls, Minn.