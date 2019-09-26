Albion Area Arts Council 19/20 season line-up announced

The Albion Area Arts Council will begin its 40th season with a combination concert and dance by the Country group The Toasted Ponies at 8 p.m., Oct. 12 in the Casey’s building at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

In October and November retired Boone Central English and history teacher Randall Henning will lead study sessions of John Neihardt’s classic book Black Elk speaks. Sessions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 22 through Nov. 5 in the Harmony Homes Recreation Room in Albion. Books will be provided at the first session.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, The Talbott Brothers will bring their “raw and organic” acoustic music back to Albion for a high-energy concert at 3 p.m. in the BC Performance Gym.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, as part of the Big Give, the Arts Council will partner with the Fitness Center to present another fun concert by the popular children’s band The String Beans at 2 p.m. at the Fitness Center. Admission is free and made possible by 2018 Boone County Big Give donations.

Author and poet, Rev. Mary Avidano, will read selections of her work on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. at the KC Hall in Albion.

In March and April, Randall Henning will lead four sessions exploring a book to be selected. Sessions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 17 through April 7 in the Harmony Homes Recreation Room in Albion.

On Thursday evening, May 7, multi-instrumentalist and composer Todd Green, who plays over 30 flute, stringed and percussion instruments from around the world, will give a 7 p.m. concert in the BC Performance Gym.

The season will conclude the week of June 22 with the Missoula Children’s Theatre. The MCT provides area children who have completed grades K-12 an opportunity to audition, rehearse and present a fun and entertaining musical play. Auditions will be held June 22 at noon with performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.

The Albion Area Arts Council would like to thank all of its members for their on-going support. The AAAC is proud to serve Albion, Belgrade, Cedar Rapids, Elgin, Fullerton, Lindsay, Newman Grove, Petersburg, Primrose, St. Edward and Spalding. Tickets are available from AAAC board members, the Good Life Pharmacy in Albion, by contacting co-directors Paul and Lori Hosford at (402)395-6727 or arts2008@frontiernet.net, or at the door before events.