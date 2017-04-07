Al Schiltmeyer

1929 — 2017

Mass of Christian Burial for Al Schiltmeyer, age 87, of Tilden, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. Reverend Christopher Onuoha will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden and continue at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil.

Al died Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Countryside Home in Madison, Nebraska.

Alois J. “Al” Schiltmeyer, son of Joseph and Katherine (Beckman) Schiltmeyer, was born May 5, 1929, at rural Elgin, Nebraska.

He served his country in the United States Army from May of 1951, until April of 1953. He attended Milford trade school for one year.

On May 25, 1959, Al was united in marriage to Betty J. Lee at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton, Nebraska.

They were blessed with four children, Jeanne, Judy, Christina, and John. He attended NTCC to earn his machinist qualification. This qualification allowed him to work as a machinist at Vishay/Dale Electronics for many years until his retirement.

Al is survived by his wife, Betty of Madison, Nebraska; children, Jeanne (Tony) Dahl of Tilden, Nebraska, Judy Schiltmeyer of Omaha, Nebraska, Christina Schiltmeyer of Omaha, and John Schiltmeyer of Lindsey, Nebraska; granddaughter, Nichole Dahl; siblings, Sister M. Catherine Schiltmeyer of Norfolk, Nebraska, Mary (Willie) Eggerling of Norfolk, Theresa Schiltmeyer of Omaha, Henrietta Schiltmeyer of Omaha, and Clara (Gene) Marshall of Norfolk; sister-in-law, Marcella Schiltmeyer of Elgin, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rose (Paul) Hoefer, Anthony Schiltmeyer, and Bernadine “Deanie” (Eddie) Schock; and a nephew, John Schock.