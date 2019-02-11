Agenda announced for Feb. 12 Antelope County Commissioners Meeting

Attention Public- The Antelope County Board of Commissioners have moved the meeting on Tuesday February 12th, 2019 to the American Legion at 115 3rd Street, Neligh, Nebraska. The meeting will commence at 8:30 AM

AGENDA, February 12, 2019

Open meeting/roll call by Chairman or Vice Chairman

State that the open meetings information is posted on the east wall with additional copies

available at the Clerk’s office

*Approve Agenda

*Minutes of January 8th, 2019 Board of Commissioner Meeting

*Minutes of the February 5th, 2019 Board of Commissioner Meeting

*Correspondence

*Pledge Collateral Review

*Committee Reports

*Vendor Claims

*Payroll Claims

*Zoning Administrator Report

*January Treasurer Fund Balance Report

*January Treasurer Miscellaneous Fee Report

*Road Superintendent Report

Placing Bids for Gravel, Asphalt, Armor Coating, Culverts

Pierce & Royal Road

*Purchase Oakdale Lots

*NDOR: Temporary Closing 851st Road – FU 2/5

*ERPPD ROW Easement – FU 2/5

*Old Courthouse, HHS Office Heating Issues in West Half

*Consider Directing the County Attorney to draft a resolution allowing members of the Finance Committee to have

access to financial institutions/Bentley

*Secure Email Addresses

8:30 AM IT Contract/Secure E-mail/Meeting Room Audio Visual/Ed Knott

9:15 AM Board of Equalization

9:30 AM Public Hearing: One and Six Road Projects

*Road & Bridge Discussion/Brian McDonald

*2 core of engineering permits approval

10:00 AM Public Hearing: ½ Mile of 835th Road Closing – Logan Township (between (29 & 32)

*Discussion on Trust Account of County Attorney for Paper Service

*Generic Insurance Application Follow-up/Abler

*Security Entrances – offices

*Approve 2019 Liquor License Grove Lake Bait Shop

Mr. S’s

Plainview Country Club

Summerland Golf Course

10:20 AM NACO Benefits Review/Judd Allen

10:30 AM Thunderhead Decommissioning Plan/Nat Drucker – Invenergy

*Ice Throw Follow-up Upstream/Smith

*Thunderhead CUP/Smith

11:00 AM Response-Follow-up to Audit Report-Claims-Items discussed in January Meeting

/Sheriff Moore & Kathy Ollendick

*Sheriff Fee Resolution

*Executive Session – Litigation Update Royal Bridge

*Consider bidding out for new telephone and internet service

*Discuss future meeting locations

*Pipeline and Permit for Pumping Station/Smith

At the discretion of the board they may recess for periodic breaks and lunch as needed

**The Board reserves the right to go into closed session when deemed necessary by law or statute**

COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

9:15AM Motor Vehicle Exemptions

Tax Roll Corrections

The items on the agenda do not necessarily have to be acted on in the above order. The County Board has the right to modify the agenda upon convening, provided the matter is of an emergency nature.