Be advised – slick roads!

It’s a winter morning in northeast Nebraska. Slick highways and roads are keeping law enforcement busy. Nebraska State Patrol, along with numerous county law departments, are responding to a number of vehicle accidents throughout northeast Nebraska. Semis and smaller vehicles have found themselves in ditches. So far, no known personal injuries however some vehicles have been taken out of commission. The snow and winds are forecasts to last throughout the day so conditions are not likely to improve as the day goes on.