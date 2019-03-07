Account for Shelby Iburg family

Friends, family and the community have an opportunity to help out young Shelby Iburg and her family.

A fall

On January 21, Shelby fell and broke her leg and ankle. A few days later, on the 26th, she had surgery.

As of this writing, Shelby is a patient at Madonna Rehab in Omaha. According to her mom Sherri, they have no idea how long she will be there. Sherri is staying with her in Omaha and has, obviously, been unable to work during this time.

The Bargain Box has set up an account at the Bank of Elgin to help the family with expenses they are incurring and the lack of Sherri’s paycheck coming in to help the household. If you are able to help the family during this time, donations may be made at the bank or mailed to the bank at Bank of Elgin, PO Box 379, Elgin NE 68636-0379.

Shelby at Madonna, Omaha

Shelby would also love to hear from you! Cards may reach her at: Madonna Rehab, Room 154, 17500 Burke St., Omaha, NE 68118