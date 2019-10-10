AAAC to kick off season with concert/dance

The Albion Area Arts Council will start its 2019-2020 season on Saturday, October 12 with a special concert and dance featuring the popular Country and Bluegrass band The Toasted Ponies.

This event will begin at 8 p.m. in the Casey’s Building at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion and there will be a cash bar. Come to just listen or feel free to get up and dance. The Toasted Ponies have performed in Albion several times over the years.

Their style combines great harmony singing with hot instrumentals. For this event they’ll be plugging their instruments in, adding a drummer and performing a lot of classic Country music.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students with Arts Council members admitted free-of-charge. Anyone hav-ing questions may contact Paul or Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727 or at arts2008@frontiernet.net.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Additional funding has been provided by the Boone County Visitors Promotion Fund.