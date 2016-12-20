Pope John XXIII Grocery Project Successful

Started in 1995, the Pope John Student Council Grocery Sales Project has become an annual fundraiser for students. They have completed another very successful year due to the efforts and cooperation of our area grocers, patrons and supporters. Those who purchased certificates or debit cards also contributed an additional 5% as a donation. A number of Pope John supporters added generous donations, making it possible for the students to donate a total of $12,550.75 to the school’s Annual Fund.

Participating grocery stores included: Dean and Kim Schrage of Dean’s Market in Elgin, Greg and Carm Thramer and Terry and Connie Kaczor of Ewing Family Foods, Joan Allemang of Jo’s Market in Clearwater, Larry and Radeene Temme of Rae Valley Market in Petersburg, and Paul and Lynne Bichlmeier of Thriftyway Market in Neligh and Tilden. They all contributed 5% of the total sales to their respective stores to Pope John.

High salespersons recognized for their outstanding efforts were individuals Grace Henn, Kyle Schumacher and Erin Beckman. Families bringing in the most were Miles and Maddie Schrage, Logan and Luke Henn and Heather, Austin and Natalie Bauer.

Pictured is Pope John Student Council Treasurer and Top Individual Salesperson Grace Henn are pictured with the check for $12,550.75 that are able to donate to the Pope John Annual Fund from the Grocery Sales Project.