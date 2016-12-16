New National Honor Society Members Join Pope John XXIII Chapter

At a special National Honor Society Induction Ceremony held during school mass on Tuesday, December 13, six new members were welcomed into the Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School Chapter. New members include Seniors: Brody Hupp, Elizabeth Selting, and Miles Schrage and Juniors: Madison Dilly, Logan Henn and Wenting Yu (Honorary Member).

The National Honor Society (NHS) is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, and character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since its beginning in 1921.

Photo Cutline: (Back row l to r:) Logan Henn, Brody Hupp, Miles Schrage (Front row l to r:) Wenting Yu, Elizabeth Selting, Madison Dilly