OSCEOLA — Five Wolfpack wrestlers competed Saturday at the Osceola Invite. Logan Henn, Luke Henn, Geoffrey Carr, Hayes Miller and Austin Bauer matched their skills against wrestlers from 13 other schools.

Four of the five Wolfpack wrestlers won at least one match in their weight division.

Leading the way was junior Logan Henn who placed first in the 120-pound weight class, winning all three of his matches, two by pins. In the finals, Henn defeated Shaye Wood of Central Valley.

