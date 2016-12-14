Audit Report — Antelope County

NOTICE OF ANTELOPE COUNTY

ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the 2016 Audit Report for Antelope County audited by Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts is complete and on file at the County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, and is available for public inspection. The results of the audit disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other matters that required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards.

PUBLISH: December 14, 2016

ZNEZ