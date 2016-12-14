Proceedings of the Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

December 5, 2016

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, December 5, 2016, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson and Duane Miller.

The following agenda items were approved:

• November regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 86.32; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.59; Fitzgerald, Vetter & Temple, se, 350.00; Jeanette Meis, se, 75.00; Prudential, retirement, 636.06; US Treasury, tax, 2527.52; Dean’s Market, su, 17.09; Elgin Review, prnt, 47.25; APPEARA, su, 37.12; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; .00; Nationwide, ins, 250.00; Walt’s Computer Service, se, 154.99; Payroll, 3336.37

SALES TAX: General Fund, se, 2329.16

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1120.62; Verizon Wireless, su, 15.761; Elgin One Stop, su, 242.22; Central Valley Ag, su, 22.94; Pollock Redi Mix, su, 224.50; Kayton International, rent, 1221.00; Sapp Bros, su, 92.56; Dean’s Market, su, 15.10; Payroll, 1166.94, 1183.52

WATER: ERPPD, se, 522.68; Verizon Wireless, su, 15.76; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.15; NE Health Lab, Test, 67.00; Central Valley Ag, su, 3.40; NE Power Pool, su, 664.34; One Call Concept, se, 7.94; DEQ, payment, 607.75; Sapp Bros, su, 7.80; Utilities Section, conference, 40.00; NeRWA, conference, 187.50; Elgin Review, prnt, 63.00; US Post Office, su, 45.90; Antelope Co Clerk, file lien, 10.00; Dept of Revenue, tax, 2128.49; Bank of Elgin, bad check, 170.64; Payroll, 2333.87

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 821.09; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.79; Dept of Revenue, tax, 636.53; NE Power Pool, su, 664.33; One Call Concept, se, 7.93; DEQ, payment, 3429.24; NeRWA, conference, 187.50; Utilities Section, conference, 40.00; Sapp Bros, su, 290.04; Payroll, 891.66

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 137.20; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.57; APPEARA, su, 37.11; Bank of Elgin, loan, 1846.71

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2, 700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECY-CLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4954.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; NE Power Pool, su, 664.33; Blackburn Mfg, su, 149.10

POOL: ERPPD, se, 104.25; Central Valley Ag, su, 3103.24; US Assure Insurance, ins, 10.00; Mid State Testing, se, 640.00

PARK: ERPPD, se, 135.32; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 16.64 ; Payroll, 275.23

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 81.21; Amazon, bks, 128.75; Elgin Review, paper, 35.00; B.Bode, bks, 98.00; D.Gunderson, ex, 91.80; Payroll, 1043.56

POOL PROJECT: Christiansen Construction, se, 92,542.51; Burbach Aquatics, se, 43,011.36

• Investigate addition approaches for the sewer plant bridge

• Oath of Office to Councilman Ward 1 Jim Kittelson and Councilman Ward 2 Don Mackel

• Resolution 2016-4-Setting Appointments and Committees

Don Mackel as Council President

• Alann J. Counihan as new manager at Elgin One Stop

• Building Permits: Nash Schindler

• Next Meeting Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 due to New Year’s Day Holiday

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Water Well Update

• Bridge Repair Update

• Housing Study Draft

• Cedar Street Water Line Completion

• Concrete repairs to street at 2nd & Cedar and 4th & Cedar

• Citation issued for littering at tree site

• Removal of 2 dogs from City Limits

• New Deputy living in Elgin

• Speed Sign correction

• Replacing the dump truck

• October Sheriff’s Report 82 hours and 40 minutes and 5-911 calls

• Next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Meeting adjourned at 8:35 p.m.

