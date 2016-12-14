Mary Hofer

1956 — 2016

Funeral Services for Mary Hofer, age 60 of Brunswick, were 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Brunswick Auditorium in Brunswick, NE. with Pastor Robert Moore, Officiating.

Visitation was Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until time of service at Brunswick Auditorium. Burial was in the Brunswick Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mike Crabtree, Warren Snodgrass, Tim Morrison, Mike Kroeger, Galen Rader and Delwin Schwager.

Mary passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, Nebraska. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com

Mary Jo Hofer was born April 11, 1956 to Alvis and Janice (Mundschenk) Kalvelage at Columbus, Nebraska. She grew up on the farm Southeast of Elgin. She attended Pope John High School and graduated with the Class of 1974.

She was united in marriage to Konrad Hofer on June 6, 1975 in Elgin, NE. She worked on the family farm by Brunswick with her husband. She belonged to the Brunswick Congregational Church and was a Sunday School teacher for many years.

Mary enjoyed crafting, gardening, cooking, spoiling and loving her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Konrad of 41 years of marriage, son, Jason and wife Kari Hofer of Columbus, NE, daughters: Krystal and husband Matt Richart of Louisburg, KS, Amanda and husband Curtis Brandt of Norfolk, NE and 3 grandchildren, Carter, Morgan, and Lennox. Brothers, Robert Kalvelage of Brunswick, NE, Steven (Peter) Kalvelage of Johnson City, TX, James (Dolly) Kalvelage of Albion, NE, and sister, Carol (Gary) Thiele of Norfolk, NE.

Preceded in death by her parents and father and mother-in-law, Albert and Fern Hofer.