Robert C. Mason

1940 — 2016

Mason, Robert (Bob) C., 76, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away at home on December 3, 2016 with his family at his side. He was a much loved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Bob was born in Waco, TX on February 26, 1940, the son of Milton Stanley and Anna Ruth (Clark) Mason. During his teenage years his family moved to a residence west of Elgin. He graduated from Elgin High and then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating in 1962 with an agricultural education degree. He continued his education by completing his Doctorate of Education in Adult Education in 1969 from the University of Nebraska. He taught Vocational Agriculture at Seward, NE, served as Associate Dean at the College of Lake County at Grayslake, IL and then became a professor at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL for 36 years. Bob was the chair of the Adult Continuing Education program and Associate Dean of the College of Continuing Education during his tenure. He was known as an encouraging, supportive professor who practiced what he taught, “lifelong learning”.

On August 11, 1963 he was united in marriage to Madene Stearns. Two sons were born to this union. Throughout their marriage, the Masons resided in Seward, NE, Lincoln, NE, Libertyville, IL, De Kalb, IL and have retired in Scottsdale, AZ. They both loved to travel and completed the goal of traveling to all seven continents in 2012.

Bob participated in many sports including baseball, basketball, football and golf. He especially enjoyed following the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers football team and attending major league baseball stadiums. He enjoyed singing, gardening, dancing, and playing bridge. He could be seen playing “hide the ball” or stacking blocks with his grandchildren. There wasn’t a joke that he didn’t like. He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church throughout his life, serving as an elder several terms and as a youth sponsor.

Survivors include his wife, his two sons Terry (Beth) Mason of Menomonie, WI and Scott Mason of Phoenix, AZ and three grandchildren-Samuel, Suzanne and Shannon. He is survived by his brothers-Dwight (Beverly) Mason of Fort Worth, TX, Warren (Pat) Mason of Waco, TX and John (Helen) Mason of Cozad, NE and his sisters-Myrtle Forney of Cheyenne, WY and Gwen Mason of Omaha, NE and sister-in-law-Donna Mason of Davis, CA along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-Donald Mason of Davis, CA and Milton Jr. and Melvin who both died in infancy and sisters-Margaret Shiller of Waco, TX and Elaine Gulley of Waco, TX as well as brothers-in-law-George Peterson of Laramie, WY, Kenneth Forney of Laramie, WY, Robert Gulley, Jr. of Waco, TX and Edward Shiller of Waco, TX.

A Memorial Service was held at Park Congregational UCC Church west of Elgin, NE at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2016.

Memorial contributions will be donated to the National Parkinson’s Foundation or the Park Church Cemetery Association.