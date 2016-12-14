Mescher, Selting Named To D-1 All-State First Team; Four Receive Honorable Mention

They’ve been playing volleyball together for as long as they can remember. So, maybe it was fitting that the last paragraphs about the 2016 Wolfpack volleyball team to be written would be about seniors Elizabeth Selting and Jordan Mescher.

On Sunday, their efforts on the court were validated by the state’s largest daily newspaper — The Omaha World Herald. The newspaper selected Mescher and Selting as first team selections on the Class D-1 All-State Volleyball Team.

Mescher was chosen as a libero while Selting was selected as an outside hitter.

The two, along with their teammates, put together a season for the ages for Wolfpack fans, finishing third at the Class D-1 State Tournament with a 26-4 record.

Selting led the team in kills with 375, a kill percentage of 42 percent. For much of the season her kill percentage hovered around the 50 percent mark. She also had 26 ace serves.

From her libero position, Mescher led the team in serve receive with 421 AND digs with 355. Her digs were more than double the next Wolfpack player.

Four other members of the Wolfpack team received honorable mention from the World-Herald. They were seniors Amy Nelson and Baylee Wemhoff, along with juniors Paige Meis and Grace Henn.

Other postseason awards

Earlier, the Lincoln Journal-Star announced their all-state selections. Mescher and Selting were named to the Class D-1 All-State Second Team. Nelson and Wemhoff each received honorable mention.