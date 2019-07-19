For 4-Hers, it’s the numbers

By Marie Meis

Elgin Review intern

While 4-H members are walking heifers and baking the perfect cookies, the Antelope County Extension Office is getting ready in a different way for those four crazy days in August.

They are finishing pre-entries and creating schedules for interviews. They are also getting all the trophies and awards ready.

There are 76 trophies, 121 medals, 25 belt buckles, 12 banners, four beef halters and one goat chain along with a sewing machine, canner, dehydrator, sewing kit and two different mixers, all to be given to deserving 4-H members this year.

Coordinator explains process

Tessa Hain, 4-H coordinator in Antelope County, said all these awards had to be counted and sorted to make sure they’re ready in the correct boxes. They all also have to have a thank you note attached for the winner to write to the donor of the award.

She said this year, there have been over 275 donors who have made sure each and every area has the proper belt buckle, trophy, medal or ribbon. To attach each individual award with a thank you note, envelope and address of the donor, Hain, estimates it takes five to seven people about two hours.

“It definitely takes a team to get it all done and make it possible,” she said.

These awards are made possible because of individuals, businesses and 4-H clubs who made generous contributions for the members.

So in not too long, we’ll all get to see 4-H members walking out of show rings and project buildings with big smiles on their faces knowing they got to take home their very own award.