4-H Club News

The Cedar Creek 4-H Club held their meeting on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4:00 at the Methodist Church in Elgin. Alyssa Burenheide called the meeting to order. Sydney Niewohner led the Pledge of Allegiance. Natalie Burenheide read the roll call. There were seven members present. Brayden Burenheide motioned for there to be snacks for after school meetings. Baylee Chessmore seconded it. Sydney Niewohner volunteered to bring snacks for the next meeting.

In new business, the club will wear 4-H T-shirts Monday, February 17 to school for 4-H month. The club discussed making a quilt as a club project to enter into the fair in August. Brayden Burenheide motioned for the group to make the quilt, Sydney Niewohner second it. We discussed sponsoring awards for the fair again this year and decided that we will donate money for the awards. Thank you’s were read from the awards we sponsored last year. We decided that we will be entering a 4-H float into the Vetch Days parade this year and possibly into the Neligh 4th of July parade also.

New officers were elected for the upcoming year. President is Alyssa Burenheide, Vice President is Jayda Chessmore, Secretary is Samantha Stuhr, News Reporter is Natalie Burenheide, Treasuer is Brayden Burenheide, Historian is Sydney Niewohner.

The next meeting will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2:00 at the Methodist Church. Samantha Stuhr made a motion to adjourn the meeting, Brayden Burenheide second it. Sydney Niewohner led the 4-H pled